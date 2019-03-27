By VINCENT OPIYO

Despite being edged out at the second round of the 2019 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations qualifiers by Sudan, Kenyan skipper Michael Kibwage picked a lot of positives in their 0-0 draw at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Tuesday.

The Kenya juniors, dubbed Emerging Stars, failed to score at least three goals that would’ve seen them eliminate Sudan and set a date with Nigeria in the final round en route to booking a ticket to Egypt.

On the day, coach Francis Kimanzi picked the Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) defender to wear the captain’s armband in the absence of USA-based Joseph “Crouch” Okumu.

The 21-year-old, who is also the captain of his club, put up a stellar show filled with composure, calmness and timely tackles.

“It is so motivating and encouraging to me to captain the national team, despite not qualifying to the next round,” Kibwage told Nation Sport after the game.

“It shows that at least I have some good football quality and leadership skills, hence I thank the head coach Kimanzi for the trust he gave me for the task,” added the former AFC Leopards defender.

“I also want to thank KCB football club for being part of my football life internationally since I have enjoyed playtime ever since I joined them November last year.

It's every player's dream to play for the national team and so you can imagine a happy feeling that comes when you are named the captain on the match day."

The Francis Kimanzi-coached side wasted various scoring opportunities that would’ve counted on the day.

“It was disappointing not to score a goal after all the hard work we had on the field from the training to the game day,” offered Kibwage, who joined AFC Leopards from St. Ignatius of Loyola Mukumu Boys, at the start of 2017.