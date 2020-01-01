Kimani: Don't worry, ‘Ingwe’ in safe hands

By DAVID KWALIMWA

More by this Author

AFC Leopards’ caretaker coach Anthony Kimani has backed his charges to soldier on and produce results despite the team's well-documented financial challenges.

Kimani, who captained Leopards, Mathare United and Harambee Stars during his successful playing career as a central defender, has been handed the coaching reins, in the interim, at the club following the departure of Rwandan Andre Casa Mbungo on Monday.

He will share the coaching responsibilities with the club's football operations manager Tom Juma, also a former Kenyan international who has been training the squad since Monday in preparation for Sunday's Kenyan Premier League match versus Zoo in Kakamega.

Juma was also a seasoned central midfielder for both AFC Leopards and Harambee Stars. He also enjoyed a successful stint in Sweden at top-flight side Mjallby.

Kimani has also paid tribute to Mbungo who gave him his first coaching role at Leopards.

"The boss (Mbungo) has left. He helped me start a career in coaching. I thank him for the mentorship and the memories. It is an emotional moment but as things are there is not much we can do to change the situation," said Kimani, who won the Kenyan Premier League title in 2008 with Mathare United. "But the show must continue. We have a game on Sunday and the plan is to win to maintain the good form we had going into the festive season.

Advertisement

“Yes, we have challenges but most of the teams in the league have similar problems. I know my players will still soldier on and produce the results."

Leopards are currently ranked seventh on the Kenyan Premier League standings. The team is unbeaten in its last five outings in the competition, posting three draws during that spell. The results have been achieved despite a severe financial crunch which followed the abrupt termination of the jersey sponsorship contract with betting firm SportPesa.

Meanwhile, Mbungo who terminated his contract with the club in the wake of a pay-dispute, has penned a farewell later to the club fans in which he expressed regret he was not able to win league titles.