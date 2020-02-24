Kimani confident Rupia can guide AFC Leopards to summit

By CECIL ODONGO

AFC Leopards coach Anthony ‘Modo’ Kimani has tipped on-form striker Elvis Rupia to steer his team to a better finish this season.

Rupia joined Ingwe in January as a replacement for John Mark Makwatta who moved to Zambian giants Zesco United.

Makwatta left AFC Leopards having scored 13 goals from 18 Kenyan Premier League matches.

Since joining the club from Wazito FC on the last day of January transfer window, Rupia has been in sparkling form and has so far netted four times for his new employers.

Rupia scored a brace as Ingwe beat Sofapaka 2-1 at Mumias Complex last Sunday. Though the 13-time champions lie sixth on the log, they have reduced the gap between them and third-placed Tusker to only five points.

“Rupia has made us not to miss Makwatta because he has scored three league goals and one in Betway Cup. He is a good player who ensures he converts and that is what he did against Sofapaka,” said Kimani.

The former Kenyan international though said they are taking a match at a time and would not put pressure on his players by setting them a target of wining the league.

“We are fighting for the league but I don’t want to put pressure on my players who are going through tough times financially. We will be playing each game with an aim of winning without focus on a given target,” added Kimani.

Second-placed Kakamega Homeboyz coach Nicholas Muyoti has praised his charges for the massive 6-0 win over Chemelil on Sunday.

Muyoti said the win shows he doesn’t only depend on strikers to score goals but also other players in his squad.

“The goals were scored by players from all departments in the team. That shows we are easing pressure on our strikers but at the same time challenging them to be clinical in finishing and scoring goals,” said Muyoti.

Meanwhile, Gor Mahia captain Kenneth Muguna believes Samuel Onyango’s late winner against Zoo shows the team has fighting spirit and is well placed to defend the title.

Gor had to rally from behind to edge out a stubborn Zoo side 3-2 at Kericho Green stadium. The result saw K’Ogalo open a four-point gap at the summit.