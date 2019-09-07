Kimanzi eyes winning start as Uganda Cranes visit

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Harambee Stars head coach Francis Kimanzi has exuded confidence ahead of the team’s international friendly match against Uganda Cranes on Sunday.

The team held its final training session at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani Saturday morning and the tactician is optimistic they will get a good result despite missing a couple of key players – notably skipper Victor Wanyama, defenders Joseph Okumu and Abud Omar and midfielder Johanna Omolo.

Kimanzi has also urged the players to treat the friendly match with the seriousness it deserves: “There are no friendly matches in the national team – every game is important at this stage and I want the players to give this game their all.”

“We have had just five training sessions together but we can never have enough time with the national team so it is always a race against time to ensure the team is at the level you would wish to be. However, I am satisfied with the work we have put in so far and we are ready to face Uganda.”

Zambia-based striker Jesse Were has made some progress on his hamstring injury as he did light training and stretching with the team but was rested later. He will not be part of the squad that takes on Cranes on Sunday. However, Kimanzi has insisted the player will be part of the squad that will take on Libya and Mozambique next month.

This will be Kimanzi's first match as head coach since he took over from Frenchman Sebastien Migne who was axed last month. Kimanzi is not new to the Stars job, having been in charge of the team in two other separate stints in the past.

Uganda, meanwhile, are expected to hold their final training session at the match venue Saturday afternoon.