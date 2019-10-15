Kimanzi's headache ahead of 2021 Afcon qualifiers

By DAVID KWALIMWA

Harambee Stars coach Francis Kimanzi admits Sunday's disappointing home loss to Mozambique in an international friendly has left him pondering adjustments ahead of the start of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualification matches next month.

At a rain-soaked Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, Kimanzi's charges impressed in phases against the visiting Mambas but still lost 1-0.

In particular, Stars appeared to struggle to finish off several chances, while the rear guard comprising the enterprising Joseph Okumu and Joash Onyango cracked on the only occasion it was put to test.

"We will analyse this result very calmly," said Kimanzi after the game.

"I saw us create many chances today which is a positive thing but why we do not convert them is something we will work on before the competition (qualification matches) starts."

Lead striker Michael Olunga, his strike partner Jesse Were, midfielders Kenneth Muguna and Whyvone Isuza and even defender Eric 'Marcelo' Ouma were guilty of missing clear-cut chances throughout the game.

This is a situation the players can ill afford to repeat when Egypt and Togo come calling in the qualifiers on November 11 and 19 respectively.

Meanwhile, Mozambican forward Canhambe Amancio showed Olunga and his teammates how to deliver when it matters most, in a passage of play that certainly left the respected Kimanzi asking questions of his defence.

The Portugal-based attacker pounced on a loose ball on the edge of Kenya's box. He then wove past Okumu, Onyango and then Okumu again, before releasing a shot that easily beat debutant goalkeeper Farouk Shikalo.

JURY OUT

Worryingly for Kimanzi, the Nacional de Madiera forward executed this goal in exactly the same fashion as Ugandan danger man Emmanuel Okwi in Kenya's last game against the Cranes which ended 1-1.

At the same time, the jury is out on Cliff Nyakeya, Samuel Olwande, Muguna, and Isuza, meaning Kimanzi will be hoping first-team stars Johanna Omollo, Eric Johanna, and Ayub Timbe are available for next month's 2021 Afcon qualifying fixtures.

Kenya play away to Egypt on before hosting Togo between November 11 and 19.

Nyakeya was holding brief for the absent Ayub Timbe on the right flank but struggled to display the form that enabled him score 14 goals for Mathare United, under Kimanzi, in the Kenyan Premier League last season.