By JEFF KINYANJUI

Harambee Stars coach Francis Kimanzi has kept faith in goalkeeper Samuel Odhiambo, handing the Western Stima man another starting berth for their Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup third place playoff against Tanzania on Thursday.

Odhiambo came under sharp criticism for his howlers in Harambee Stars' humiliating 4-1 loss to Eritrea in the tournament's semi-finals on Tuesday.

Kakamega Homeboyz midfielder Moses Mudavadi has been handed his first start for Harambee Stars and will partner Sweden-based Anthony Wambani and Gor Mahia’s Kenneth Muguna in midfield while Oscar Wamalwa continues with his goal hunting duties in the 1 pm kick-off at the KCCA Grounds in Kampala.

Bandari forward Hassan Abdallah also keeps his place in the starting line-up after a breakthrough run in the tourney.

SQUAD

Starting XI: 18. Samuel Odhiambo, 2. Samuel Olwande, 16. David Owino, 5. Johnstone Omurwa, 4. Joash Onyango, 8. Lawrence Juma, 17. Moses Mudavadi, 14. Anthony Wambani, 10.Kenneth Muguna, 9. Oscar Wamalwa, 20. Hassan Abdallah

