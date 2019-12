By JEFF KINYANJUI

AFC Leopards striker Mark Makwata has been dropped as coach Francis Kimanzi named his final 20-man Harambee Stars squad to duty in this year’s edition of the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup that kicks off on Saturday in Kampala.

Other notable players dropped are Tusker duo Luke Namanda and Hilary Wandera, Western Stima teenager Benson Omala as well as Ulinzi Stars forward Elvis Nandwa.

Sweden-based midfielder Anthony Wambani is the only foreign-based player in the squad.

Harambee Stars, who are the defending champions, leave for Uganda on Friday afternoon ahead of their first match against Tanzania on Sunday afternoon.

Goalkeepers

Timothy Odhiambo (Ulinzi Stars), Samuel Odhiambo (Western Stima)

Defenders

Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia), Daniel Sakari (Kariobangi Sharks), Andrew Juma (Mathare United), David Owino (Mathare United), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks)

Midfielders

Anthony Wambani (Vasalunds IF), Roy Okal (Mathare United), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia), Musa Masika (Wazito), Abdallah Hassan (Bandari), Moses Mudavadi (Kakamega Homeboyz), Lawrence Juma (Gor Mahia), Whyvone Isuza (AFC Leopards), Kevin Kimani (Mathare United), Cliffton Miheso (Gor Mahia)

Forwards