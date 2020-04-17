Kimanzi ready to give Crawley Town lad Harambee Stars chance

By DAVID KWALIMWA

Kenya coach Francis Kimanzi says he is ready to give Crawley Town starlet David Sesay a chance to stake a claim with Harambee Stars.

In an exclusive interview with Nation Sport on Wednesday, Kimanzi also revealed that he was in constant communication with Stars players discussing fitness and mental focus ahead of what will likely be a very busy international calendar when football eventually resumes.

Coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc on the sports with virtually all calendars suspended.

Kenya will be engaged in 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and 2022 Fifa World Cup qualification matches.

Even though he didn't positively respond to then Stars coach Sebastien Migne's call-up for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Egypt, Sesay, 21, who was born in London to a Kenyan mother and Sierra Leonean father, revealed last week he was ready to play for Harambee Stars.

“I will 100 per cent accept the call up from Kenya,” he said.

The ex-Chelsea and Watford youngster, who can also play as a left-back and on either side of the wing, has been in impressive form since joining the League Two side last year. He was recently voted as the club's Young Player of the Season.

"Sesay is a decent player," opined Kimanzi.

“He is a young and right back and winger. We also have Phillip (Mweene) in Germany and Daniel (Anyembe) in Denmark who have Kenyan roots and can play on the right side of defence. My experience with these players (of Kenyan descent) is that normally they confirm their availability for national team duty in the media but when we call them up officially, they don't respond. So if Sesay is now available, we will give him a chance.”

ORIGI RETURN?

Kimanzi also mentioned USA-based attacker Handwalla Bwana, Barnsley left-back Clark Oduor and former Harambee Stars keeper Arnold Origi who is now based in Finland as the other members of the foreign legion he would consider working with.

“The ideal plan is to have an experienced Europe-based footballer in each position and have him compete for a starting position with the best in the Kenyan Premier League or an Africa- based player.

"For example, we have Victor (Wanyama) who is our most experienced player even though he hasn’t been playing much. He can be challenged by Anthony Akumu, who has moved to a very competitive team and league in South Africa.

“From our experience at the Nations Cup in Egypt, we need to assemble a stronger squad to have a chance of competing.”

The experienced coach, who is on his third stint with the national team, also shared the challenges he is facing after the coronavirus pandemic halted football activities in Kenya and most parts of the world.

“Football is a contact game. We cannot play it and maintain social distance. We have to have consistent contact and communication between the coaches and players. But now we cannot access the pitch and gym. We can only jog on our own which is not a motivating experience.

“The lack of action has also left a financial dent in several players’ and coaches’ pockets and that could affect the mental and physical preparedness.

“I am in touch with the players and happy to report that (Brian) Mandela and Oscar (Wamalwa) are ready to compete after injuries."