Kimanzi's resignation: What they said

Neldan Kiprop says, “But, he (Kimanzi) has not won anything after being a coach for several clubs to warrant him any position at Harambee Stars.”

Nau Wa Malinda viewed Kimanzi’s resignation as a sign of looming changes at Harambee Stars. “Meaning now Sebastian Migne might also be leaving sooner than later."

By GEOFFREY ANENE

Francis Kimanzi’s resignation at Mathare United to concentrate on his role at Harambee Stars has elicited different reactions from local football fans.

Fans took to social media on Thursday to react to the move which they consider as a plot by the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) to replace Frenchman Sebastien Migne with Kimanzi.

One fan Joshua Omondi said, “He is preparing to take over as Harambee Stars head coach.”

Out of the tens of comments regarding Kimanzi’s resignation only a few seemed to be nice words.

Evans Alala said, “It feels good to be promoted, it even feels better that your efforts and work is being recognized… Wish him well.”

Muriithi Wa Njoroge notes, “If (Kimanzi) can be given a chance to coach Harambee Stars, I'm sure they can even win Afcon.”

A section of fans do not want Kimanzi to take over Harambee Stars as head coach due to his past record.

Khalid Hussein alleges, “He is among the pioneers of poor Harambee Stars performance, poor team selection and poor advising to head coach.”

Wasike Ali Zakariasich blames Kimanzi for the disappointing outing Stars had at the 2019 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt. “He is one of the causes of our poor performance in Egypt…” he said.

Kimanzi, 43, was in charge of Mathare United from 2002 up to 2010. His first stint at the national team came in 2008 where he doubled up as head coach of Mathare United and Harambe Stars.

He won the Kenya Premier League (KPL) title that year with Mathare United before guiding Kenya to its best ever Fifa ranking, position 68.

He later joined Sofapaka in 2011 before returning to the national team in 2012 during Sam Nyamweya's reign. He was then employed by Tusker from 2013-2015 and then returned to his boyhood club Mathare United from 2015-2019.

Kimanzi has twice been sacked as national team coach; in January 2009 and in June 2012.