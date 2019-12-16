Kimanzi returns as Kenya eye Cecafa final

By JEFF KINYANJUI

More by this Author

Harambee Stars will welcome back head coach Francis Kimanzi on the touchline when they take on Eritrea in the first semi-final of the ongoing Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup at the Lugogo Stadium in Kampala on Tuesday afternoon.

Kimanzi was handed a two-match ban and his assistant Zedekiah "Zico" Otieno has been in charge, guiding the team to 2-1 and 1-0 wins over Sudan and Zanzibar respectively in the group stage.

Kimanzi was only on the touchline for the first game, a 1-0 win over neighbours Tanzania.

Kenya topped group 'B' while Eritrea finished second in group 'A' to advance to the semi-final stage. Although Kenya has won all its matches so far, Kimanzi expects a tough match against Eritrea.

"There's nothing to be excited about my return. My hope is that the players are happier to be in the semi-final. Eritrea are at this stage of the tournament by merit and we are too. Therefore we cannot afford to underrate them and we will give it our best shot," Kimanzi said after the team's training at Namugongo ground in Kampala on Monday.

Bandari winger Abdallah Hassan has been a revelation for Kenya in this tournament, scoring twice in the group stage and providing two assists. He was however injured against Zanzibar and couldn't finish the game. Kimanzi is sweating to have him ready for the match.

"Several players suffered knocks in the last match and we are assessing them, hopefully, we can have them ready for the semi," Kimanzi said.

SPECIAL PRAISE

Kimanzi is also impressed with his squad saying they have given the technical bench what they were looking for. He also reserved special praise for veteran Western Stima custodian Samuel "Abawa" Odhiambo.

"I said from the onset that we came here to defend the title and so far so good. The bigger mission, however, was to have a look at some of the players we have been thinking of incorporating in the "A" team and so far most of them have done well. I'd give them a six out of 10 without mentioning names. We have to create competitiveness in the team ahead of Afcon and World Cup qualifiers next year.

"Abawa, for instance, was not meant to start at Cecafa to be honest since we had Timothy (Odhiambo) as an understudy to Ian Otieno in our last Afcon qualifiers and it was only fair to hand him an opportunity at this tournament but sometimes injuries give us a chance to see what other players are capable of and he (Abawa) has grabbed the opportunity and impressed," noted Kimanzi.

"Most of the new players are adapting well to the tactical and technical aspects of the game at the top level and we will now have to see how they perform at the men's stage which is the crucial qualifiers next year. At that level it's all about how you portray yourself and take charge as an individual," he added.

Hosts Uganda, who also come to this stage with an unbeaten record, will take on Tanzania who finished second in group 'B' in the second semi at the same venue.

FIXTURES (All matches at Lugogo Stadium)

Kenya v Eritrea - 1pm

Uganda v Tanzania - 3.45pm

Harambee Stars probable starting XI against Eritrea

Goalkeeper: Samuel Odhiambo

Defenders: Samuel Olwande, David Owino, Johnstone Omurwa, Joash Onyango (C)

Midfielders: Lawrence Juma, Kevin Kimani, Anthony Wambani, Kenneth Muguna, Cliffton Miheso