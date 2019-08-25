Kipkirui to lead Gor Mahia attack against Aigle Noir

Tanzanian David Mapigano will, as expected, start in between the sticks while Ernest Wendo is back in the team from suspension

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Gor Mahia coach Steven Pollack has named an unchanged first eleven to face Burundian champions Aigle Noir in Caf Champions League preliminary round return leg at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Sunday afternoon.

The two teams played to a barren draw in the first leg tie and Pollack hopes Nicholas Kipkirui and David Ambundo will find their scoring boots.

Tanzanian David Mapigano will, as expected, start in between the sticks while Ernest Wendo is back in the team from suspension but starts on the bench, youngster Tobias Otieno being preferred in the defensive midfield position.

Starting XI

David Mapigano (GK), Geoffrey Ochieng, Wellington Ochieng, Joash Onyango, Charles Momanyi, Lawrence Juma, Tobias Otieno, Kenneth Muguna (C), Boniface Omondi, Nicholas Kipkirui, David Ambundo

Subs

Boniface Oluoch (GK), Shafiq Batambuze, Joachim Oluoch, Ernest Wendo, Samuel Onyango