Kipkirui leads Gor Mahia attack against DC Motema Pembe - Daily Nation
Kipkirui leads Gor Mahia attack against DC Motema Pembe

Sunday October 27 2019

Nicholas Kipkirui of Gor Mahia celebrates his goal against Tusker during their Kenyan Premier League match at Moi Stadium, Kisumu on August 31, 2019. Gor won the match 5-2. PHOTO | ONDARI OGEGA |

In Summary

  • Tanzanian Robert Mapigano starts between the sticks while Nicholas Kipkirui will lead the hunt for goals

  • Kenneth Muguna and Joash Onyango, who had sat out of training for several days before resuming earlier this week, have all been drafted into the starting squad

By JEFF KINYANJUI
Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack has named a strong side to face Congolese club DC Motema Pembe in a Caf Confederation Cup play-off match on Sunday afternoon at Kasarani.

Tanzanian Robert Mapigano starts between the sticks while Nicholas Kipkirui will lead the hunt for goals. Kenneth Muguna and Joash Onyango, who had sat out of training for several days before resuming earlier this week, have all been drafted into the starting squad.

The second leg will be played next Sunday with the aggregate winner getting into the lucrative group stage which comes with Sh27.5 million prize money.

Starting XI

Robert Mapigano (GK), Wellington Ochieng, Charles Momanyi, Joash Onyango, Geoffrey Ochieng, Tobias Otieno, Kenneth Muguna, Boniface Omondi, Dickson Ambundo, Nicholas Kipkirui, Lawrence Juma

Subs

Boniface Oluoch (GK), Joachim Oluoch, Ernest Wendo, Samuel Onyango, Gislain Yikpe

The match kicks-off at 4pm EAT.

