Kipkirui leads Gor Mahia attack against DC Motema Pembe
Sunday October 27 2019
Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack has named a strong side to face Congolese club DC Motema Pembe in a Caf Confederation Cup play-off match on Sunday afternoon at Kasarani.
Tanzanian Robert Mapigano starts between the sticks while Nicholas Kipkirui will lead the hunt for goals. Kenneth Muguna and Joash Onyango, who had sat out of training for several days before resuming earlier this week, have all been drafted into the starting squad.
The second leg will be played next Sunday with the aggregate winner getting into the lucrative group stage which comes with Sh27.5 million prize money.
Starting XI
Robert Mapigano (GK), Wellington Ochieng, Charles Momanyi, Joash Onyango, Geoffrey Ochieng, Tobias Otieno, Kenneth Muguna, Boniface Omondi, Dickson Ambundo, Nicholas Kipkirui, Lawrence Juma
Subs
Boniface Oluoch (GK), Joachim Oluoch, Ernest Wendo, Samuel Onyango, Gislain Yikpe
The match kicks-off at 4pm EAT.