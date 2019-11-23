Kisii, Nyamira counties elect FKF officials

By BENSON AYIENDA

Jezreel Mbegera was elected the Kisii County Football Kenya Federation (FKF) chairman on Saturday in a peaceful election held at Keumbu social hall on Saturday.

The election was held as the federation devolves its leadership which has been under former provincial areas to counties.

Kisii and Nyamira counties have been under Nyanza South branch headed by Yobesh Mose, who also oversaw some parts in Rachuonyo, Homa Bay County.

Mbegera garnered 10 votes against five of his competitor Yobesh Mose. All the 15 delegates who were set to take part in voting turned up for the exercise.

“The people of Kisii have spoken. They have unanimously and with great voice stated their position through this election.

That, never again shall they be subjected to deceit, incompetency and mystery in the management of football affairs in this great county” said Mbegera, after he was announced the winner.

In the position of the secretary, Evans Mageka won after garnering nine votes, while his opponent Thomas Masanta, who had been holding the treasurer's position in the region managed six votes.

“Sports has become a very lucrative industry. Sportsmen are among the highest paid people in the world today and we must invest and develop talent,” noted Mageka.

Elijah Omiti won the treasurer's seat unopposed, while Peter Manyange and Florence Nyamute were elected youth and women reps respectively.

While conceding defeat, Thomas Mosanta said the process was free and fair since it impressed democracy and reflected the will of sports stakeholders in the county.

“I commend the winners and request them to form a vibrant Kisii branch to represent the interests of sportsmen to improve and nurture young talents," he said.

Omiti challenged other elected people to be selfless and aim at producing best teams that will take part in top leagues in the country.

“I don’t take it lightly because it is the will of the majority. We have a tough task of fulfilling our promises," he noted.

In Nyamira county, former Wazito Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Luthers Mokua was elected chairman after garnering 15 votes, while his competitor Peter Omwando did not get any vote.