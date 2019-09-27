Kisumu All Starlets face tricky Nairobi tour

Kayole Starlets are eager to bounce back after settling for a 1-1 draw with Kibera Girls Soccer Academy last time out

On the other hand, visiting Kisumu All Starlets are fifth with 43 points from 23 matches

With only four rounds of matches left in the league, Kayole Starlets and Spedag occupy the bottom two places on the log with eight and nine points respectively

By LOKEDER NATIOM

More by this Author

Kisumu All Starlets will meet relegation-threatened Spedag and Kayole Starlets in their tour of Nairobi for this weekend's Kenya Women Premier League (KWPL) matches.

With only four rounds of matches left in the league, Kayole Starlets and Spedag occupy the bottom two places on the log with eight and nine points respectively.

On the other hand, visiting Kisumu All Starlets are fifth with 43 points from 23 matches. All Starlets will be looking to build on their 7-3 mauling of Oserian Ladies last weekend and coach Juma Said insists a top three finish remains a priority.

"We have prepared well for the game and we want to improve our tally and break into the top three positions," said Juma.

Kayole Starlets are eager to bounce back after settling for a 1-1 draw with Kibera Girls Soccer Academy last time out.

“All we need is three points this weekend because we are not happy with our position. It will be a tough match because they have been playing well consistently but our plan is to play behind the ball and master their tactics first then counter them,” said Sakwa.

Advertisement

This will be the first real clash between these two sides as the first leg saw Kayole Starlets awarded a walkover.

FIXTURES

Saturday

Spedag v Kisumu All Starlets Camp Toyoyo 1pm

Sunday

Zetech Sparks v Oserian Ladies- Ruiru 1pm

Kayole Starlets v Kisumu All Starlets Camp Toyoyo 1pm