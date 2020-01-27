Kisumu All Stars CEO to vie for FKF post

By DONNA ATOLA

Kisumu All Stars’ CEO Nicholas Ochieng will vie for the Kisumu County Football Kenya Federation (FKF) chairman's position.

Ochieng, an avid football fan and the brainchild of Kisumu-based Pallos FC, while announcing his bid on Sunday, believes he is the right person to improve the standards of football in Kisumu as he seeks to succeed outgoing chairman, George Ongudi.

“I have been and currently is a chairman to a football club in Kisumu which plays in the country’s top league. I have experience in managing a club and I understand what teams in Kisumu undergo and this is the reason I am going for the post in order to improve the management of FKF in the county,” said Ochieng.

“Kisumu is blessed with immense talent that can be propelled beyond the national level. It is high time Kisumu claims its position in national football because this is the home of football.”

Ochieng is the second person to make official his intent to vie for the position after outgoing Branch Secretary General, Nickson Oruko announced earlier that he too will be going for the position.

Ochieng, however, stated that the current FKF management is partly to be blamed for the tribulations facing teams in KPL, adding that professionalism in football has been threated.

“KPL is currently low ranked and I believe this is because of poor management and FKF plays part. This is because of voting in people who do not have football at heart,” stated Otenga’s CEO.

“Teams are struggling like never before, each team is forced to pay referees Sh25,000 per match, yet earlier on this was never heard of. So what happens if one team affords Sh100,000 to pay yet the opposite team has no money?” questioned Ochieng.

This comes after the match between AFC Leopards and Kisumu All Stars started 15 minutes late after the match day referees demanded pay before officiating the match.

The elections dates are set to be fixed on Tuesday when the Federation will be having its Special General Meeting at Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi.