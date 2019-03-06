By VICTOR OTIENO

National Super League (NSL) side Kisumu All Stars could lose their top striker Dennis Oalo to SportPesa Premier League clubs during the upcoming transfer window period.

Nation Sport has established that the prolific striker has been approached by at least three premier league clubs as well as a number of clubs from National Super League following his impressive performance in the first leg of the season.

The former Western Stima forward currently leads the scorers’ chart in the second division with 12 goals, perhaps the reason why top clubs are courting his services as they prepare for the second leg.

The 22-year-old is open to a move away from Kisumu All Stars and hopes to replicate his form at his new home, if he finds one.

"I might leave, probably to premier league but all will depend on how good the deal a team offers me. I am at the peak of my career and I will still continue performing well where I will be," he spoke to Nation Sport on Wednesday.

Oalo had last month talked about winning this season NSL Golden Boot as he set a personal target of 30 goals by the end of the season. He also spoke about helping his side qualify for the SportPesa Premier League.

All Star head coach Francis admitted that Oalo’s imminent but inevitable departure will affect his team but for a short time. He however asked the forward to consider staying at the club until the end of the season to further develop before moving on to bigger challenge.