Kisumu All Stars registered their first win of the 2019/20 Kenyan Premier League season after beating Kariobangi Sharks 1-0 at Moi Stadium, Kisumu on Saturday.

An own goal by Sharks defender Amani Kyata with four minutes left was what All Stars needed to secure victory. Communication breakdown between Amani and goalkeeper John Oyemba saw the former play a back pass under pressure from Alvin Odhiambo of All Stars but it turned out to be disastrous as the ball rolled into the net with Oyemba caught off-guard.

All Stars coach Henry Omino said he was happy to have ended their winless run.

"It's good that we registered a win, we have now moved away from draws and loses. This win is so critical to my team because the players' confidence has been boosted and their morale is high," said Omino.

"The match was quite intense and Kariobangi Sharks bowed to pressure. I must admit we had new energy on the pitch today," he added.

Kariobangi Sharks coach William Muluya rued individual mistakes for the loss.

"The match was so intense and we allowed All Stars to dominate because of our mistakes. We wasted many chances in the first half and our opponents took advantage in the second half," said Muluya.

Both teams had a sluggish start before Shark's Duke Abuya sent his shot wide on 23 minutes.

Stima's first real chance came in the 29th when Jeconia Ogendo's shot found the side netting.

All Stars custodian Geoffrey Were was called to task in the 38th when Abuya connected to a cross from Erick Juma but his header wa parried for a fruitless corner.