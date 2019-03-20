Kisumu All Stars end Nairobi Stima's unbeaten run

By VICTOR OTIENO

More by this Author

Nairobi Stima's unbeaten run in the National Super League on Wednesday came to an end when they lost by a solitary goal to Kisumu All Stars in a hard fought match at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

Ian Motanda's penalty in the second half was all coach Francis Oduor's side needed to bring to an end the power men's 20 matches unbeaten run.

Prior to this clash, Stima were ranked third after recording victory in 11 matches and drawing in 6, while their opponents were fourth following 11 wins, six draws and three losses.

All Stars recorded the first scoring chance of the match when Erick Otieno sent a clever shot to the right side of visitors' goalpost but goalkeeper Didi Muhaniad dived on time to clear the danger.

Three minutes later, Joseph Shikokoti failed to capitalise on his height to break the deadlock early as he poorly headed the ball over the crossbar from a corner-kick delivery.

The "Blue Eagles" were the brighter side in the early minutes of the first half as they looked to bounce back from two consecutive away losses. However, they had to be all alert on their former talisman Dennis Oalo, who threatened with his runs upfront.

Motanda and Otieno combined well in the midfield to play in Seth Oyugi, the latter's 23rd minute effort missing the target to the disappointment of a handful of the home supporters, who were anticipating a goal from the beautiful move.

Oalo then attempted to open his account for his new club and take his tally to 13 goals, but his header from outside the box went wide.

Stima were forced to make a substitution in the dying minutes of the first-half after Patrick Asiku sustained an injury, the latter's place being taken up by Douglas Mokaya.

Motanda placed the hosts ahead in the 61st minute from a controversial penalty after Paul Kisige was adjudged to have handled Dismas Amunga's shot inside the box.

The coach George Owoko's side attempted to respond immediately, but All Stars goalkeeper Geodfrey Were left his line early to gather the ball before Hillary Ojwang' could connect.

The visitors nearly went two goals down in the 74th minute as Otieno's curve from the right after beating his marker hit the goalpost.