Kisumu All Stars face Bandari test

After succumbing to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Kakamega Homeboyz in a mid-week Kenya Premier League (KPL) clash, Bandari will look to bounce back against Kisumu All Stars at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu on Saturday.

Bandari team manager Wilson Oburu said on Friday they will go all out to win the match, but are not underrating their opponents, whom he termed as hard to beat at their backyard.

"We know we’re going to face stiff opposition from Kisumu All Stars, but we’ll be fighting to collect maximum points,” said Oburu.

Bandari have no injury concerns as team captain Felly Mulumba and Fred Nkata have recovered adding to head coach Bernard Mwalala's options.

The Dockers will, however, miss the services of their attacking midfielder Abdalla Hassan, who is with the national team currently in Uganda taking part in the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup.

OMINO CONFIDENT

"We have no problem missing Abdalla as those playing his position have been doing well. When Abdalla plays or in his absence, we get positive or negative results. All the players are important in our team,” he said.

Bandari secured their first win in eight matches last week when they whipped Wazito 4-1 at Mbaraki Sports Club. They are 12th on the log with 12 points.

All Stars coach Henry Omino is confident that the team will redeem itself on Saturday as they look to move away from the relegation zone.

The team is in position 16 in the KPL log with eight points. Of the 12 matches it has so far played, they have won two, drawn two and lost eight matches.

“We have lost three consecutive matches and that is a worrying trend. We had moved away from the relegation zone, but our previous match results might send us back to that zone so this match is a must win for us,” noted coach Omino.