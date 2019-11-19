Kisumu All Stars on high alert as Wazito arrive

By CECIL ODONGO

Kisumu All Stars coach Henry Omino believes his players have what it takes to beat moneyed Wazito FC as the teams clash in Kenya Premier League (KPL) match Wednesday afternoon at Moi Stadium, Kisumu.

The league had taken a break and resumes with five matches being played at different venues in the country Wednesday and another four on Thursday.

Kisumu All Stars and Wazito will be meeting for the first time since their promotion to the top-tier league after finishing second and first respectively in the National Super League last season.

All Stars coach Omino believes their first win against Kariobangi Sharks a fortnight ago has motivated his players to go for maximum points and move out of the relegation zone as they currently sit 16th in the table of standings.

“We have to show that the win against Kariobangi Sharks was just the beginning of getting good results against other teams believed to be strong and stable financially. We can’t afford to lose our home matches and we have to start this by wining against Wazito,” Omino told Nation Sport.

The veteran tactician added that the just concluded international break had provided his team with platform to evaluate their performance on the pitch and they have trained so hard win in their upcoming matches.

Coincidentally, Wazito coached by Melis Medo have also had a bad run in the league wining only two matches out of nine played so far.

In other matches, 2008 KPL champions Mathare United will go top of the league if they beat Sofapaka in a tough match to be played at Kasarani.

Meanwhile, Sofapaka’s coach John Baraza will be aiming to end their bad start to the season with a win against their opponents to reaffirm their position in top 10.

In Bungoma, Nzoia Sugar FC will play host to Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo’s Posta Rangers at Sudi Stadium.

WEDNESDAY'S FIXTURES

Kisumu All Stars v Wazito- Moi Stadium, Kisumu

KCB v Chemelil FC- Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos.

Mathare United vs Sofapaka Kasarani, Kasarani

Nzoia Sugar v Posta Rangers- Sudi, Bungoma