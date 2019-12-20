By CECIL ODONGO

Kisumu All Stars players on Thursday downed their tools demanding to be paid six month salary arrears.

The side is scheduled to play Gor Mahia in a Kenyan Premier League on Sunday, in a much anticipated fixture dubbed by fans the “Dala Derby”.

Kisumu coach Henry Omino told Nation Sport that only a handful of players turned up for training at Moi Stadium on Thursday, many of them lamenting over failure by the club management to pay their salaries. All Stars are sponsored by Kisumu County government.

The players signed contact renewals for another six months last month, to be paid a basic salary of Sh13,000 per month but have demanded to be paid from the time the team was promoted to top flight football.

“We have a must-win game against Gor Mahia on Sunday. We request the management to move with speed and resolve this issue so that we can play on Sunday,” said Omino.

Meanwhile Assistant coach Andrew Aruka has warned Gor Mahia to be prepared for a tough match.

“Gor Mahia fans can brag but let them know that this match will not be a walkover,” said Aruka.

Otenga are currently placed 16th on the log having won only two games.

K’Ogalo are fourth but with four games in hand.

Apart from the All Stars, Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards players have also gone on strike over unpaid salaries.

Gor Mahia have since resumed training after the Ministry of Sports bailed them out with Sh8 million to pay two months salaries.