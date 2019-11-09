Kisumu All Stars players get new contracts

By DONNA ATOLA

Anxiety that had clouded Kisumu All Stars and which has been blamed for the club’s poor run has finally been brought to an end after the players received their contracts on Friday.

Kisumu County Sports Chief Officer Thomas Ouko said the renewal of the six months’ contracts for the players and technical bench are based on merit.

“We now have no reason whatsoever not to win matches. We need to move up the Kenyan Premier League table. This contract will be renewed to those whose effort and performance will be seen on the pitch,” said Ouko.

His sentiments were backed by All Stars’ CEO Nicholas Ochieng who insisted that the team needs to win their next matches saying there is no room for failure because the league is almost halfway and the team has not registered a win.

“This is not a chance to sit back and relax, this contract should pose as a big challenge. All we want is good results. We have an open window in December and we will be forced to do away with team member’s whose performance will be dire,” said Ochieng.

“This is a challenge to the technical bench, your work is cut out. We have had bad performances. Going forward, we have no reason whatsoever to continue with the bad performances. Pull up your socks.”