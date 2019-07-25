Kisumu to host Copa Coca-Cola nationals

A total of 5,400 schools registered and participated for a chance to be crowned national champions and earn a direct ticket to the Copa Coca-Cola Africa Cup

The absence of Moi Girls Nangili gives the 2016 champions Wiyeta Girls High School an opportunity to reclaim the title and be the only team to have won the national title twice

Defending champions St Antony High School and Moi Girls Nangili from Rift Valley and Western respectively were knocked out during the region’s preliminary matches held last month

By VICTOR OTIENO

More by this Author

There will be new winners in this year’s Under-16 Copa Coca-Cola football national competition to be held at Kisumu National Polytechnic from July 30 to August 3.

The nationals will see a total of 32 games being played. The winning teams in both boy’s and girl’s categories will thereafter represent Kenya in the second edition of the COPA Coca-Cola Africa Cup to be staged on later date in the year.

Defending champions St Antony High School and Moi Girls Nangili from Rift Valley and Western respectively were knocked out during the region’s preliminary matches held last month.

The absence of Moi Girls Nangili gives the 2016 champions Wiyeta Girls High School an opportunity to reclaim the title and be the only team to have won the national title twice.

The Rift Valley heavyweights have been pooled in group 'A' alongside Dagoretti Mixed Secondary School (Nairobi Region), Njabini Girls Secondary School (Central Region) and Ugari Mixed Secondary School (Nyanza Region).

Last year’s third-place finishers Waa Girls Secondary School (Coast region) are in group 'B' where they will face Kobala Mixed Secondary School (Nyanza region), Maeni Girls Secondary School (Western region) and Itaara Secondary School (Eastern region).

In the boy’s category, Pool 'A' comprises of Goseta Boys High School (Rift Valley Region), Koyonzo Secondary School (Western Region), Serani Secondary School (Coastal region) and Gatamaiyu High School (Central Region).

In Pool 'B', Dagoretti High School will be seeking to cap their impressive performance in Nairobi regional championship by lifting the title.

They will face Agoro Sare Secondary School (Nyanza Region), Machakos Boys High School (Eastern Region) and a representative from the North Eastern Region.

Sponsors Coca Cola will also renovate pitches in one school per region as part of “an environmental behaviour change campaign”.