Kitui Flour Mills plegde to boost coast sports

By ABDULRAHMAN SHERIFF

More by this Author

Kitui Flour Mills Limited has pledged to continue supporting sports at the coast to help develop talent among the youth.

The company's sales manager, Amar Abdalla, said after sponsoring the Dola Beach Football Cup, they found it necessary to continue to help coast region youth nurture their talent in the sport.

“Coast region should take a leading role in beach football because many youths hold regular training and most of the players in the national team are from the region,” said Abdalla who expressed hope that in the near future, Kenya will produce professional beach football players. He said as a company, they were proud to be associated with the beach football tournament organised successfully by the Serani Sports Club that ended at Nyali Beach seafront last week.

"We are expecting to discuss with the organisers the possibility of organising another tournament later in the year to give young people the opportunity to develop their talents," he said.

Serani Sports Club chairman Alamin Ahmed praised the company for sponsoring the tournament and said it had helped identify talented players who can prosper on beach football.

Ahmed said he was impressed by the way all players from the four teams which competed displayed skilled beach football to the satisfaction of many fans who include local and foreign tourists.

He said they intend to organise a similar tournament in April during Easter holidays.