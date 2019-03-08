Kitui hosts ‘Chapa Dimba’ Eastern finals

Teams will converge on Kitui Showground in Kitui County this weekend for Eastern region finals of youth tournament dubbed ‘Chapa Dimba na Safaricom’.

Eight youth teams will battle it out for a chance to represent the region in the national finals slated for June in Meru County. Boys’ semi-final matches will see Isiolo Young Stars play Triumph boys from Embu as Mwingi’s Super Solico play Samba Boys from Moyale.

In the girls’ category, Karugwa Queens from Meru Central have a date with Chuka Starlets from Meru South, paving the way for Marsabit’s Sakuu Queens to play St Mary's Ndovea from Makueni. Last year’s regional champions, Mwingi Junior Academy and Ngakaa Talent Center, failed to qualify for the finals.

“The matches have been very competitive all the way from the grassroot level,” Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom Eastern Region Coordinator, Iddy Badi, offered.

“We’ve seen new and aggressive players and teams giving their all. We hope some of them will form the all-star team to attend training in Spain,” he added.