By AFP

More by this Author

LONDON

Trent Alexander-Arnold has delighted Liverpool fans with not only his performances but the fact he is a locally-born player said manager Jurgen Klopp on Friday.

The 21-year-old right-back is set to make his 100th appearance for the Premier League leaders against Aston Villa on Saturday.

Klopp said Alexander-Arnold's rise to stardom had been in part due to his determination to set himself ambitious goals.

"He's so young and already so experienced," said Klopp at his eve of match press conference.

"It's a wonderful story for different reasons.

Advertisement

"I know that in Liverpool everyone was desperate to have a 'scouse' hero making his way into the first team.

"When he made his first appearance he said 'great, but it's not about having one game, it's about having 100'.

"Now we can talk about that, and there were not a lot of bad games in that 100."

Klopp, whose side lead Manchester City by six points going into this weekend's matches, praised Alexander-Arnold's attitude.

"I wish for him to stay healthy and fit, and then the future's bright for him and for us," said Klopp.

"He's a great role model. He's relaxed about that but feels responsible as well.