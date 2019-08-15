Koth Biro stars to grace OdiBets grassroots tourney

Tournament winners and outstanding players will be feted with various cash prizes, trophies, and medals, plus certificates of participation

By DAVID KWALIMWA

Five youthful and talented footballers have been offered a lifetime opportunity to earn a professional contract in Europe.

This development was made public on Thursday, at an event where Atoto Sports management teamed up with betting firm Odibets to launch a grassroots football tournament dubbed "Champions of Champions".

Eight men teams will compete in this day-long tournament at the Camp Toyoyo grounds in Jericho from Friday morning.

They are Chapa Dimba AllStars, Kariobangi Sharks U20 team, Koth Biro AllStars, Acakoro, Eastleigh Youth, Liberty U20, Kriss Darlin AllStars, and Roya Wanyama AllStars.

Meanwhile, three European scouts and former Harambee Stars coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee will be at the touchline to select the cream of talents from the hundreds of players taking part.

"We have done this before and we still believe that we have much more talent to showcase in this tournament. The ultimate aim here is to encourage our youth to be more productive with their leaves and perhaps venture into football as a full-time career," said Mulee.

Mulee managed Kenya at the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia and is also credited with nurturing Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga who moved to Sweden IF Djurgardens from Kenyan champions Gor Mahia for a reported Sh16 million fee in 2015. The 25-year old has since enjoyed stints in China, Spain's La Liga and Japan.

Ex-Kenya internationals Macdonald Mariga and Robert Mambo are the other players who have benefitted from such programs.