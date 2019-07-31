Koth Biro winner set for international friendly

By JEFF KINYANJUI

The winner of this year’s edition of the annual Koth Brio tournament is set to face the winner of the biggest off season tournament in Tanzania, the Ndondo Cup.

Kingstone from Shauri Moyo will face Allin Jua Kali in the Koth Biro final on Saturday at the iconic Umeme Grounds in Ziwani.

The Ndondo Cup final will be played on August 11 in Dar es Salaam with Uruguay from Temeke District facing Temeke from Ilala District.

“We have been in negotiations with the organizers of Ndondo Cup as well as potential partners and we have made huge strides. Several officials from Tanzania will be jetting into the country on Thursday while we (Koth Biro officials) will head to Tanzania on Sunday after the final to finalize on the preparations. We will make an official announcement soon,” said Koth Biro CEO Robert Ochola.

Kingstone beat the much fancied home team Umeme Bees by a solitary goal in the semi-finals played last weekend while Allin Jua Kali also eliminated another darling of the crowd, Masa from Makongeni by a similar score line.

The third-place playoff pitting Umeme Bees against Masa will be played at the same venue on Friday.

Ochola says the competition in this year's edition has gone a notch higher and listed the surprises as evidence.

“As usual there have been a lot of surprises. For instance, Pumwani United, one of the strongest teams in the tournament, was eliminated at the preliminaries while new teams like Ping FC and Ruaraka have also proved to be strong. Allin Jua Kali, who are now in the final, lost their first match but have grown in strength as the tournament proceeds and deserve to be in the final,” Ochola said.

“The competition has been exciting and the mix of young and experienced players has spiced things up. It is a good tournament to develop players and also a hunting ground for league teams. Mathare United and Tusker have sent representatives to scout for talent as well as several other teams in the Kenyan Premier League and National Super League. That is what Koth Biro is all about – exposing young talent and we are very proud to be providing the platform for them to prove their worth,” he added.

AWARDS

The winner will receive Sh300,000, runners-up Sh100,000, second runners-up Sh75,000 while the fourth-placed team will get Sh50,000.

Contenders for the Most Valuable Player (MVP), Golden Boot and Golden Glove have also been revealed.

Evans Mieno and Emmanuel Omulama of Umeme Bees, Victor Otieno of Nyoi and Keith Imbali of Dallas will battle for the MVP Award.

In the Golden Boot category, it will be battle to the end as Francis Omondi of Borussia currently leads the top scorers list with five goals but with his team long knocked out; four other players have an opportunity to equal or surpass his tally. The four are Chrispin Onyango of Kingstone (4 goals), Victor Ochieng of Allin Jua Kali (4 goals), Clyde Senaji of Umeme Bees (4 goals) and Kingstone’s Kelwish Walubaka (3 goals).