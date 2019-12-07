Kwale Queens storm Chapa Dimba final

By PHILIP ONYANGO

More by this Author

Kwale Queens needed post-match penalties to see off Kaloleni Starlets 6-5 to storm the finals of this year's Chapa Dimba na Safaricom football tournament at Bomu stadium on Saturday.

George Ojwaya coached side missed last year's finals at the same venue following an appeal by Shimanzi Queens, whom they had dismissed at the same stage.

Kwale started strongly, but it was Kaloleni who struck first in the 13th minute after Kadzo Jumaanne made good use of a Vivian Shionzo well weighted cross.

Sensing danger, Kwale stepped up the pace as assistant coach Charles Omolo urged them on from the touch line

It did not therefore come as a surprise when Milks Amondi drew them level on the stroke of half-time following a Catherine Aringo defence splitting pass.

The second half was evenly contested with both teams having a fair share of the action, but failing to translate their chances into goals, prompting penalties to decide the outcome.

Advertisement

Kwale Queens converted four of their spot kicks via Amondi, Aringo Zainab Mganda, Mwanaisha Windzala and Bokokelu Sidhani, while Salama Mariga shot wide.

Kaloleni scored through Kadzo Jumaanne, Joyce Khamis, Involeta Mukosh and Vivian Shionzo, while Mildred Adisa and Dorothy Obiya missed.

"I am very happy that we made it to the finals for the second straight year, but this is not enough because our target is to win the trophy and the Sh200,000 prize money," Ojwaya said after the match.

His Kaloleni counterpart Joseph Oyoo blamed poor finishing for the loss.