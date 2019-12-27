alexa La Liga strugglers Espanyol appoint third coach of season - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Football

La Liga strugglers Espanyol appoint third coach of season

Friday December 27 2019

In this file photo taken on December 12, 2019 Espanyol's Spanish coach Pablo Machin looks on before their Uefa Europa League Group H match against CSKA Moscow at the RCDE Stadium in Cornella de Llobregat near Barcelona, on December 12, 2019. Espanyol, who are languishing at the bottom of La Liga, on December 23 fired Machin after just over two months in the job, the club said. PHOTO | JOSEP LAGO |

In this file photo taken on December 12, 2019 Espanyol's Spanish coach Pablo Machin looks on before their Uefa Europa League Group H match against CSKA Moscow at the RCDE Stadium in Cornella de Llobregat near Barcelona, on December 12, 2019. Espanyol, who are languishing at the bottom of La Liga, on December 23 fired Machin after just over two months in the job, the club said. PHOTO | JOSEP LAGO |  AFP

In Summary

  • Machin took over in October when previous incumbent David Gallego was sacked after eight games and just one win in early October.
  • The new coach Fernandez, 49, is a former Barcelona and Spain defender and left Liga outfit Alaves after finishing 14th at the end of last season.
Advertisement
 
AFP
By AFP
More by this Author

BARCELONA

Barcelona's less celebrated cross-town cousins Espanyol appointed their third coach of the season on Friday as former Spain international Abelardo Fernandez took the helm of La Liga's bottom club.

Espanyol have just 10 points from 18 games and fired coach Pablo Machin and three of his staff on Monday after the weekend 2-0 defeat to second bottom Leganes.

Machin took over in October when previous incumbent David Gallego was sacked after eight games and just one win in early October.

The new coach Fernandez, 49, is a former Barcelona and Spain defender and left Liga outfit Alaves after finishing 14th at the end of last season.

Advertisement