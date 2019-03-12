Arsenal striker free to face Rennes as ban reduced

LONDON

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette will be available for the Gunners' Europa League rescue mission against Rennes on Thursday after the French international's three-match European ban was reduced to two by Uefa on appeal.

Unai Emery's men trail 3-1 from the first leg of their last 16 tie against the French side.

"The appeal lodged by Arsenal FC has been partially upheld. To suspend the Arsenal FC player Alexandre Lacazette for two (2) Uefa competition matches for which he would be otherwise eligible for serious rough play," Uefa's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body decided on Tuesday.

Lacazette was shown a straight red card as Arsenal were beaten 1-0 by BATE Borisov in the first leg of their last 32 tie.