Lake Kane doubles fires Spurs past Villa

Saturday August 10 2019

Tottenham Hotspur's French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's first goal during their English Premier League match against Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on August 10, 2019. PHOTO | DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS |

Tottenham Hotspur's French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's first goal during their English Premier League match against Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on August 10, 2019. PHOTO | DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS |  AFP

Harry Kane scored two late goals as Tottenham came from behind to beat newly promoted Aston Villa 3-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Saturday.

John McGinn's beautifully composed finish, after Tyrone Mings' long ball forward caught out the Spurs defence, had put Dean Smith's side ahead.

Tottenham were sluggish for long periods before their new £53.8m club-record signing Tanguy Ndombele equalised from outside the penalty area moments after new Villa keeper Tom Heaton had denied Davinson Sanchez with a flying save.

With four minutes remaining, Kane's emphatic finish from 10 yards put the hosts ahead before the England captain sealed the points from the edge of the penalty area.

