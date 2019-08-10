By BBC SPORT

Harry Kane scored two late goals as Tottenham came from behind to beat newly promoted Aston Villa 3-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Saturday.

John McGinn's beautifully composed finish, after Tyrone Mings' long ball forward caught out the Spurs defence, had put Dean Smith's side ahead.

Tottenham were sluggish for long periods before their new £53.8m club-record signing Tanguy Ndombele equalised from outside the penalty area moments after new Villa keeper Tom Heaton had denied Davinson Sanchez with a flying save.