Lampard backs Rudiger after Mourinho attack

LONDON

Frank Lampard has defended the integrity of Antonio Rudiger after the Chelsea centre-back was criticised by Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho for his part in the incident that led to Son Heung-min's red card in last weekend's London derby.

Chelsea's 2-0 win has since been overshadowed by allegations that both Rudiger and Son were subjected to racist abuse at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Chelsea manager Lampard and Mourinho, his former mentor at Stamford Bridge, have each spoken out against racism, but the Blues boss has questioned the way Rudiger reacted to being kicked by Son in the incident that saw the South Korea star dismissed.

Mourinho told Rudiger to "stand up and play man", but Lampard insisted the German had done nothing wrong.

"With Toni, in this incident when he's having to post after the game about something we know is a huge deal (racism), I think to question his integrity in that time is disappointing for sure," Lampard said.

"Pretty universally, certainly what I heard in the commentary and the post-match reflection was that the Son incident was a red card.

"It wasn't brutal but it was instinctive that warrants a red card in the modern day.

"It was pretty clear that was the case. I wouldn't question Toni's integrity on that.