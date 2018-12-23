Enock Agwanda's last-gasp winner was all Sony Sugar needed to sink cash-strapped Vihiga United 1-0 in a closely contested SportPesa Premier League match at Bukhungu Stadium, Kakamega on Sunday.

Agwanda scored in added time as the sugar millers ended their hosts' unbeaten start to the 2018/19 season. Both sides started strongly in search for an early goal in the encounter.

Agwanda could have put the 2006 champions ahead on five minutes when his shot was parried over the crossbar by advancing custodian Geoffrey Oputi.

On the other end, Kenned Owino made a timely interception to deny Michael Isabwa after a well worked move between Stephen Wakanya and Christopher Masinza.

KARANI WASTEFUL

Sony forward Tobias Otieno put through Meshack Karani, but the former Kariobangi Sharks man watched haplessly as his shot hit the woodwork on 27 minutes.

Vihiga, backed by a few fans in the stands, took control of the proceedings towards the end of the opening half but Isabwa and Masinza were kept at bay by Sony goalkeeper Kevin Omondi.

With the match turning into a battle of the midfielders, Vihiga coach Mike Mururi rested Isabwa and Wakanya for Smith Ogutu and Patrick Okullo respectively.

Likewise, Sony tactician Patrick Odhiambo withdrew Daniel Otieno and Ambrose Ayoyi and brought on Robert Ademba and Derrick Otanga.

Okullo had a brilliant opportunity to give the hosts the lead, but his shot was punched over the bar by Kevin Omondi.

Vihiga coach Mururi blamed the sit-in staged by his charges during the week for the loss.

“Definitely we could not match up to our opponents fitness who had trained together the whole week compared to us,” he noted.