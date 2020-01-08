Last-gasp Nambute strike breaks Leopards hearts

By JEFF KINYANJUI

A stoppage-time strike from Francis Nambute helped Posta Rangers to a 2-1 win over AFC Leopards in a Kenyan Premier League match at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Wednesday.

After the win, Posta moved to 10th on the league standings with 19 points from 15 matches while Ingwe lie seventh with 25 points having played the same number of matches.

Ingwe stand-in coach Anthony Kimani lauded his charges despite the loss.

"The boys gave their best to at least salvage a point but in the end, we gave them a few opportunities and they scored a last-minute goal and there's very little we could do to come back," Kimani said after the match.

Posta Rangers coach Sammy "Pamzo" Omollo was full of praise for their opponents terming Ingwe as an "organised" side.

"I feel for Ingwe - last-minute goals are always painful and Ingwe had given a lot of effort. They played well and are a very organised team now in terms of tactical approach to matches. Despite conceding a soft penalty, we kept on fighting and pushing and that is the fighting spirit that we need in such tough matches. Our winning goal was fantastic and I am very happy with our performance," Omollo said.

Kimani was forced to make an early change in the sixth minute after Clyde Senaji fell awkwardly while trying to head out a ball from the danger area, youngster Austin Ochieng taking his place. Omollo was also forced to rest the injured Peter Thiongo bringing in Nambute at the quarter-hour mark.

After a goalless first half, Nambute opened the scoring with a low shot past Ezekiel Owade after a nice pass from the hardworking Gearson Likono in the 48th minute. Three minutes later, Boniface Mukhekhe was brought down in the box by Suleiman Ngotho, John Mark Makwatta converting from the spot to equalise.