Lawyers drop Neymar's rape accuser

TERESOPOLIS, BRAZIL

Lawyers for a woman who accused Brazil star Neymar of rape are no longer representing her because of contradictions in her story, Globo TV reported on Monday.

The lawyers said the woman initially told them she had had consensual sex with Neymar, the world's most expensive footballer, in a Paris hotel in May and that he then became violent and assaulted her.

But the Sao Paulo-based firm, Fernandes e Abreu, said that in the official complaint the woman gave to the Brazilian police, she "described what had happened as 'rape', which is a completely different allegation."

Neymar posted a video on Instagram on Saturday vehemently denying he had raped the woman. In the seven-minute video, he showed a string of WhatsApp messages he said he had received from the Brazilian woman.

INTIMATE INFORMATION

He also named the woman and showed what he said were photographs of her topless and apparently in his hotel bed.

Police in Rio said Sunday they had launched an investigation into the publication of intimate information on social media concerning the woman.

Neymar's father has claimed the Paris Saint-Germain player is the victim of a blackmail attempt. Neymar is currently preparing with the Brazil squad for the Copa America.

Brazil coach Tite on Monday said he would "not judge" the player.

"I understand the seriousness of the issue," Tite said. "But there must be time for people to be able weigh the facts. I'm not going to let myself judge the facts," the coach said at the Brazilian squad's training complex outside Rio.