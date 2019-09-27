Leaders Nairobi Stima face Mt Kenya hurdle

By VICTOR OTIENO

Mount Kenya United are banking on home ground advantage to beat Nairobi Stima in their National Super League (NSL) clash at Camp Toyoyo grounds on Sunday.

Coach Francis Mwangi said his charges will be going all out against Stima in the encounter, which will headline Round Six of the NSL.

"They (Stima) are a good team, but we are under no pressure at all because Camp Toyoyo is our training ground and we have mastered the place so well. We also get it easy playing on the turf, so we are sure of beating them," said Mwangi.

Stima are keen to maintain top spot in the 20-team league. The powermen are top on 13 points, having recorded victory in four matches and drawn one.

Only goal difference separates them with former Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side Nairobi City Stars who face minnows Northern Wanderers at the same venue on Saturday.

“It is our wish to return to where we were before (KPL), so in every match, we are looking for maximum points. We have an experienced squad, which we are banking on to achieve our target,” said the club’s Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Korir.

A win of any margin against bottom-placed Wanderers will see City Stars dislodge Stima from the top albeit temporarily pending the outcome of Sunday’s clash.

Stima assistant coach Evans Mafuta said they are taking every match as a final with the sole objective of returning to KPL.

"Unity and cohesion in the team has worked for us. Every department is playing its part well just for the team to play in KPL next season," said Mafuta.

In other matches, former KPL side Shabana will be targeting maximum points against Kibera Black Stars at Gusii Stadium on Sunday.

Gilbert Selebwa’s side are making a second attempt to return to the topflight league after failing last season. He said he expect a tough encounter against the Kibra-based side. “Kibera Black Stars have been in the game for quite a while and where they come from is the home of football talents so even though we will be at home, we do not expect an easy game against them,” said Selebwa.

St Joseph’s Youth, newcomers APS Bomet, Modern Coast Rangers and Kenya Police will be out to register their first wins of the season.

FIXTURES

Saturday

Vihiga United v St.Joseph’s Youth Mumias Sports Complex 2pm

Migori Youth v APS Bomet Awendo Stadium 3pm

FC Talanta v Kenya Police Camp Toyoyo 2pm

Bidco United v Modern Coast Rangers Thika Stadium 3pm

Nairobi City Stars v Northern Wanderers Camp Toyoyo 12pm

Sunday