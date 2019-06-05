alexa Legendary Italian keeper Buffon to leave PSG - Daily Nation
Legendary Italian keeper Buffon to leave PSG

Wednesday June 5 2019

In this file photo taken on January 27, 2019, Paris Saint-Germain's Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon gestures as he arrives on the football pitch for a warm-up session prior to their French L1 match against Stade Rennais FC, at the Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris. Buffon, 41, will leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer, announced the club on June 5. PHOTO | FRANCK FIFE | AFP

In this file photo taken on January 27, 2019, Paris Saint-Germain's Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon gestures as he arrives on the football pitch for a warm-up session prior to their French L1 match against Stade Rennais FC, at the Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris. Buffon, 41, will leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer, announced the club on June 5. PHOTO | FRANCK FIFE |  AFP

PARIS

Gianluigi Buffon will leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer after it was agreed to not renew the former Italy captain's contract, the French champions announced on Wednesday.

"Following joint discussions, Paris Saint-Germain and Gianluigi Buffon have agreed to not renew the legendary goalkeeper's contract which expires on 30 June 2019," PSG said in a statement.

The 41-year-old goalkeeper, who won the World Cup in 2006 and is Italy's most-capped player, joined PSG last summer after ending a trophy-packed 17-year career at Italian giants Juventus.

He played 25 matches in all competitions for PSG last season, winning the Ligue 1 title.

