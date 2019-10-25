alexa Leicester equal Premier League record win with 9-0 rout at Southampton - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Football

Leicester equal Premier League record win with 9-0 rout at Southampton

Friday October 25 2019

Leicester City

Leicester City's English striker Jamie Vardy (left) celebrates scoring his team's fifth goal with Leicester City's Spanish striker Ayoze Perez during the English Premier League football match between Southampton and Leicester City at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, southern England on October 25, 2019. PHOTO | GLYN KIRK | AFP  

In Summary

  • They are five points behind unbeaten leaders Liverpool after the landmark win but will drop back to third on Saturday if Manchester City beat Aston Villa.
Advertisement
 
AFP
By AFP
More by this Author

Southampton, United Kingdom,

Leicester City on Friday equalled the biggest ever win in Premier League history with an 9-0 hammering of Southampton.

Ayoze Perez and Jamie Vardy both hit hat-tricks as Brendan Rodgers' side moved second with the biggest ever away win in the history of the league.

They are five points behind unbeaten leaders Liverpool after the landmark win but will drop back to third on Saturday if Manchester City beat Aston Villa.

Advertisement