Leopards, Sharks match moved to Kasarani

Sunday's Kenyan Premier League match between AFC Leopards and Kariobangi Sharks has again been shifted to the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Earlier on Thursday morning, Leopards had announced the game will be staged at the Nyayo Stadium.

But again, fears that the government commissioned renovations at the Nyayo Stadium are not complete has forced the governments hand.

Nyayo Stadium was closed over two years ago so as to allow for government commissioned renovations so that the facility can host the 2018 Africa Nations Championship.

But that didn't happen. Instead, renovations delayed as government didn't release the funds on time.

The government's decision to temporarily open the stadium comes after Nation Sport published a series of exposes highlighting the dire state of sports infrastructure in the country.

The National trials for the 2019 IAAF World Championships, set for Thursday and Friday, will also be held the the Nyayo National Stadium.

Sports Kenya Director Pius Metto turned our request for a comment.