AFC Leopards coach Casa Mbungo has opted to double the team's training sessions as a way of arresting the team's poor slump.

Struggling Leopards are enduring a season to forget.

The former league champions are currently languishing at the bottom of the 18-team SportPesa Premier League standings after 14 matches and have lost all their last five domestic outings.

Mbungo joined the team at the start of February after Marko Vasiljevic was sacked, and he's already looking forward to steadying the ship.

"I am sure the situation and results will improve," the Rwandan coach told Nation Sport.

"I'm already working hard to improve the situation. Our fitness levels are not desirable and we have to train twice a day on some occasions to beef that up."

Mbungo is also hoping some of the key injured players such as Chris Tsuma, Marvin Nabwire and Victor Majid will soon be back to full fitness .

Leopards will next face Sony Sugar in a league match with the club secretary Oscar Igaida announcing that the match has been moved from Machakos to Bukhungu Stadium, in Kakamega.

"The results have been very disappointing but I can guarantee you we will turn the corner starting with this weekend's match. In the short term, we have set up a technical committee led by Dan Shikanda to assist in identifying and signing new players during the match transfer window," said Igaida.