Leopards return to Kakamega hunting field

By CELLESTINE OLILO

More by this Author

Seemingly recovering AFC Leopards on Monday travelled to their Bukhungu Stadium base in Kakamega for their next SportPesa Premier League fixture in high confidence following their exhilarating 2-1 victory over Western Stima at the weekend.

The 13-time champions will fancy their chance of climbing to 10th place in the league standings when they face Vihiga United on Wednesday at Bukhungu Stadium.

Ingwe were lifted to victory against Stima by Tanzanian forward Marcel Kaheza who came off the bench to score the winning goal in stoppage time.

Stima captain Wesley Kemboi had shot Stima ahead on 38 minutes, but Ingwe fought back with a goal from Vincent Oburu restoring parity six minutes into the second half.

“Stima have been a hard nut to crack for us for many teams this season and we were prepared for a big fight. We conceded early but we played much better in the second half and managed to get full points,” said Ingwe coach Casa Mbungo.

In the other match staged at the weekend, returnees KCB beat relegation threatened Posta Rangers 1-0 despite the fact that the bankers were forced to play with 10 men after Chrispinus Ochieng was sent off in stoppage time for his second yellow card, given for a dangerous tackle.

KCB’s Bethwel Warambo scored the only goal of the match in the 63rd minute, and the resultant three points gained moved the bankers to 11th on the SPL table with 22 points, six above Rangers who are third from bottom with same points as Zoo Kericho.

Meanwhile, Benjamin Nyangweso has taken over as head coach of Ulinzi Stars effective on Monday.

The club has also dropped Constantine Lokuwam and Robert Oyuyo from their line-up to create space for new signings from the current transfer widow.

Nyangweso replaces Dustan Nyaudo, who has been in charge of the team since the beginning of 2018. Nyaudo has been reassigned as the club’s Technical Director.