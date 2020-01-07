Leopards up against Rangers in Machakos

By CECIL ODONGO

AFC Leopards’ acting coach Anthony Kimani believes inform striker John Makwatta will continue his goal scoring spree when Ingwe play a tough Posta Rangers side at the Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos, in one of eight Kenya Premier League matches slated for Wednesday.

The venue will host a double header with KCB playing 2009 champions Sofapaka in the first encounter of the day.

Kimani, who won his first game after the exit of Rwandese coach Casa Mbungo by beating Zoo Kericho FC 4-1 last weekend, believes Makwatta, who already has nine goals in his account, will help the team triumph over Sammy “Pamzo” Omollo’s side.

The former Ulinzi Stars striker scored a hat-rick and ties with Tusker’s striker Timothy Otieno as the leading goal scorers in KPL this season.

“Makwatta is a good striker and we will be banking on him to score and help us beat Posta Rangers to better our position in the table. Our opponents lost their previous match and I know it will be a tough game but we shall be going for a win,” said Kimani.

At Ruaraka, Tusker FC will be aiming to go top of the table when they host Kisumu All Stars who parted ways with veteran coach Henry Omino and gave the mantle to German-based coach Arthur Opiyo in an acting capacity for a month.

Assistant coach Francis Oduor who exuded confidence of getting the first away win for his side, will stand in for Opiyo who is expected to join the team officially tomorrow, ahead of their weekend clash against Posta Rangers.

“The new coach will arrive on Thursday but we are planning to upset Tusker and get our first a way win.

“The morale in the camp is high since players are now sure they will get their dues on Friday as promised by the county government,” said Oduor.

FIXTURES

KCB vs Sofapaka (2pm, Kenyatta stadium, Machakos);

Posta Rangers vs AFC Leopards (4.15pm, Kenyatta Stadium Machakos);

Zoo Vs Kakakega Homeboyz (3pm Kericho Green Stadium);

Western Stima vs Mathare United (3pm Moi Stadium, Kisumu);

Kariobangi Sharks vs Bandari (3pm MISC Kasarani);

Nzoia Sugar vs Chemelil Sugar (3pm Sudi Stadium, Bungoma);

Tusker vs Kisumu All Stars (3pm, Ruaraka);