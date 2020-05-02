Let Bandari play in Caf tourney, group tells FKF

By ABDULRAHMAN SHERIFF

More by this Author

Football stakeholders from the Coast region have implored Football Kenya Federation (FKF) to hand domestic Cup champions Bandari FC a chance to represent Kenya in Caf Confederation Cup.

Last season, Bandari won domestic cup and represented Kenya in the secondary Caf interclub competition.

FKF’s declaration on Thursday that the local football season had come to an abrupt end means that Betway Cup may not be played to a conclusion, prompting calls for last season’s winners Bandari to be allowed to represent Kenya in Africa’s second-tier club football competition next season.

On Thursday, FKF also declared Gor Mahia the Kenyan Premier League champions.

"We want FKF to officially announce our team as Kenya's representative in the Caf Confederation Cup. Bandari are the defending champions of Betway Cup and since the tournament will not to take place, Bandari should be declared winners," said Ali Hassan Tito, chairman of a group called Friends of Bandari FC.

Tito said it was only fair for FKF to inform Caf that Bandari are Kenya’s representative in the continental tournament, seeing as FKF chairman had already declared Gor Mahia the league champions which, in effect, means the 18-time Kenyan champions will represent Kenyan in Caf Champions League.

Advertisement