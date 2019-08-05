alexa Liverpool close in on Spanish goalkeeper - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Football

Liverpool close in on Spanish goalkeeper

Monday August 5 2019

West Ham United's Spanish goalkeeper Adrian celebrates after scoring a penalty in the sudden death shoot-out to win the game at the English FA Cup Third Round football match replay between Everton and West Ham United at the Boleyn Ground, Upton Park, in east London, on January 13, 2015. PHOTO | ADRIAN DENNIS |

West Ham United's Spanish goalkeeper Adrian celebrates after scoring a penalty in the sudden death shoot-out to win the game at their English FA Cup third round match replay against Everton at the Boleyn Ground, Upton Park, London on January 13, 2015. PHOTO | ADRIAN DENNIS |  AFP

In Summary

  • He played 150 times in six years for West Ham after joining them from Real Betis in 2013
  • The Spaniard would fill the gap as Liverpool's back-up to first-choice Alisson Becker after Belgium keeper Mignolet's Sh801 million (£6.4m) transfer to Bruges
Advertisement
 
BBC SPORT
By BBC SPORT
More by this Author

Liverpool are set to sign former West Ham keeper Adrian to replace Simon Mignolet, who has joined Club Bruges.

Adrian, 32, is available on a free transfer having been released by the Hammers during the summer.

He played 150 times in six years for West Ham after joining them from Real Betis in 2013.

The Spaniard would fill the gap as Liverpool's back-up to first-choice Alisson Becker after Belgium keeper Mignolet's Sh801 million (£6.4m) transfer to Bruges.

If Adrian does arrive he would join teenagers Sepp van den Berg and Harvey Elliott in signing for the European champions this summer.

Advertisement