Liverpool down Man Utd to go 16 points clear

Sunday January 19 2020

Liverpool's Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk (centre) celebrates scoring the opening goal during their English Premier League match against Manchester United at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, north west England on January 19, 2020. PHOTO | PAUL ELLIS |

  • A 13th straight league win since the sides last met at Old Trafford in October continues Liverpool's relentless run towards a first league title in 30 years, while United remain five points off the top four in fifth.
AFP
By AFP
LIVERPOOL

Liverpool stretched their commanding lead at the top of the Premier League to 16 points and advantage over Manchester United to 30 as goals from Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah earned a 2-0 win over their historic rivals at Anfield.

A 13th straight league win since the sides last met at Old Trafford in October continues Liverpool's relentless run towards a first league title in 30 years, while United remain five points off the top four in fifth.

