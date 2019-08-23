Liverpool midfielder extends Anfield stay

By AFP

LONDON

Injury-hit Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain penned a new deal with the European champions on Thursday and pledged to "make up for lost time".

The 26-year-old former Arsenal star, who made just two appearances last season after being sidelined with a serious knee injury, has agreed a deal which which stretches to 2023.

"I feel like I missed out on a year, which I obviously did, so it's really exciting for me to be able to sign," Oxlade-Chamberlain, who moved to Anfield from Arsenal in the summer of 2017 for £35 million, told liverpoolfc.com.

"It's something that I feel is an opportunity to give that year back and make up for lost time - and hopefully put in some good performances to make amends for not being around last year."

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp paid tribute to the England player's determination.