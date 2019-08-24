Liverpool rip Arsenal apart at Anfield

By AFP

Liverpool extended their perfect start to the Premier League season as Mohamed Salah inspired an impressive 3-1 win over Arsenal, while Manchester United suffered fresh penalty woe through Marcus Rashford in their shock home defeat against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp's title challengers made it three successive victories thanks to Joel Matip's opener and a brace from Salah, one a stunning solo effort.

Liverpool sit at the top of the Premier League with the last 100 percent record, three points clear of Arsenal, who saw their two-match winning streak ruined by a fatal combination of sloppy defending and poor finishing at Anfield.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery will be furious that Reds defender Matip was able to head home from Trent Alexander-Arnold's 41st-minute corner.

And Arsenal were guilty of another needless error four minutes after half-time when former Chelsea defender David Luiz tugged at Salah, conceding a penalty that the Egypt forward drove home for his second goal of the season.

Salah put talk of Arsenal's revival in perspective when he accelerated away from Luiz and Nacho Monreal before finishing off a superb solo strike in the 59th minute.