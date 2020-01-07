Liverpool sign kit deal with Nike

By AFP

LIVERPOOL

Liverpool have struck a kit deal with Nike from the 2020-21 season to replace New Balance, the Premier League leaders announced on Tuesday.

Nike will supply playing, training and travel wear for Liverpool's men's, women's and academy teams and the coaching and Liverpool FC Foundation staff.

"Our iconic kit is a key part of our history and identity," said Liverpool managing director and chief commercial officer Billy Hogan.

"We welcome Nike into the LFC family as our new official kit supplier and expect them to be an incredible partner for the club, both at home and globally as we continue to expand our fan base.

"As a brand, Nike reflects our ambitions for growth, and we look forward to working with them to bring fans new and exciting products."

No figure was given for the size of the multi-year deal, with the partnership due to begin on June 1.

Bert Hoyt, vice-president and general manager of Nike Europe, Middle East and Africa, said: "Liverpool Football Club has such a proud heritage and strong identity.

"The partnership with Liverpool FC underscores our leadership in global football and with the club's passionate worldwide fan base and strong legacy of success -- they have a very bright future ahead."

Liverpool won a court battle with New Balance in October, paving the way for the Nike deal.

A judge ruled in favour of the European champions' case that New Balance could not match Nike's enormous distribution network and promise to market Liverpool via "superstar athletes and influencers". These include LeBron James, Serena Williams and Canadian rapper Drake.

Liverpool are currently 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League and are closing in on their first English top-flight title since 1990.