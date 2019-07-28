Liverpool sign teen record-breaker

By BBC SPORT

More by this Author

Liverpool have signed 16-year-old midfielder Harvey Elliott from Fulham.

Elliott became the youngest player to feature in the Premier League when he came on as a substitute against Wolverhampton Wanderers in May, aged just 16 years and 30 days.

The England youth international cannot turn professional until his 17th birthday next April.

Liverpool say he will be in their squad for Sunday's friendly against Napoli in Edinburgh.